Bfsg LLC Invests $552,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,754,838,000 after buying an additional 248,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,772,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,730,000 after buying an additional 96,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,465,000 after buying an additional 316,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,551. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $216.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $148.74 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average of $212.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

