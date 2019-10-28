Bfsg LLC Raises Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WP Carey stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.44. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

