B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.70

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 631266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several research firms have commented on BGS. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 333.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

