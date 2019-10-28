BidaskClub Upgrades Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to “Buy”

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $801.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.