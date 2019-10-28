BidaskClub Upgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $852.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $373,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $37,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.