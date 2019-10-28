Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Update

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ BASI traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,722. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider William D. Pitchford acquired 12,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 26,846 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $99,867.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,669.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 95,440 shares of company stock valued at $312,243. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.90% of Bioanalytical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

