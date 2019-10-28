Biosyent (CVE:RX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.51

Shares of Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 2605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RX. Cormark lowered their price objective on Biosyent from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Biosyent from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Biosyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.20.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biosyent Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Biosyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

