BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 254,600 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.96.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Mueller bought 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $73,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta bought 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,773.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $165,104 over the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

