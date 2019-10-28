Bird Construction Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BDT opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $267.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.97. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$315.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$366.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.585242 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

