Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $86,314.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,044,572 coins and its circulating supply is 8,044,568 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

