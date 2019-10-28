BitTorrent Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $99.53 million and $74.55 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00214608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.01494927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00117836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

