BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Set at $46.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given a $46.00 target price by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 731,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,626. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $750.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

