BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 321,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 82,543 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

