Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Black Cat Syndicate Ltd (ASX:BC8) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), 70,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.44 ($0.31).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and a PE ratio of -23.16.

In other Black Cat Syndicate news, insider Leslie (Les) Davis 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. Also, insider Paul Chapman purchased 2,168,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$433,777.80 ($307,643.83).

About Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8)

Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulong gold project, which covers an area of 84 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

