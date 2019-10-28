Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Stock Price Down 3%

Blackridge Technology International Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTI) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 15,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 14,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackridge Technology International had a negative return on equity of 8,999.25% and a negative net margin of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $65.12 million during the quarter.

About Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI)

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance.

