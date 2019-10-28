Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $321.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In related news, insider James Keenan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,583 shares in the company, valued at $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $559,900. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

