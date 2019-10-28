BlackRock Inc. Buys 136,995 Shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 439.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.07% of Ultralife worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 40.8% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 55.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

ULBI opened at $8.74 on Monday. Ultralife Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.