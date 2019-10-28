BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 66.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668,301 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,832,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 719,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PFSweb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 403,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in PFSweb by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby purchased 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $29,824.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,776.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Reilly purchased 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,018.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,422 shares in the company, valued at $154,627.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,051 shares of company stock valued at $212,765 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFSW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.92.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

