BlackRock Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 123.4% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,446.0% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $59,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $40,014.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,416 shares of company stock valued at $284,568 and sold 1,636,690 shares valued at $6,065,733. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

