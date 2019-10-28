BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,024,132 Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,132 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.49% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SELB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

