BlackRock Inc. Sells 703,430 Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shiloh Industries were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 32.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shiloh Industries stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $263.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

