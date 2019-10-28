Blockpass Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $285,737.00 and $2,481.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

