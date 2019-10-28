Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,037,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 905,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 836,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 719,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.