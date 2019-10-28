Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

TSE ZRE traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a fifty-two week low of C$20.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.99.

