Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.69. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

