BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Set at $92.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given a $92.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.47. 4,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,693. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

