Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Receives C$8.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BNE traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.51. The company had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.26. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$42,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,804,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,239,977.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $167,098.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

