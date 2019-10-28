BOScoin (BOS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.75 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $219,143.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 168.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 983,128,050 coins and its circulating supply is 693,115,156 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

