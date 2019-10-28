Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$174.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$102.59 and a twelve month high of C$187.80.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark set a C$200.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$187.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$195.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Danberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.28, for a total value of C$212,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,558,090.54.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.