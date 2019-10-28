BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. On average, analysts expect BP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BP opened at $39.35 on Monday. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

