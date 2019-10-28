Brady (NYSE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.28

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 1829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $570,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $61,610.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,561.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,635 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 474.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brady by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brady by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

