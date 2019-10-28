Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

