Brent Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $95,120.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $45,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $65,760.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $41,501.64.

On Friday, October 11th, Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $28,119.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

IRMD stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.32 million, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.56. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,696,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Iradimed by 765.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iradimed by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iradimed by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

