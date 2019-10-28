Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,614,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,583,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,242,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,410,000 after buying an additional 67,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,342,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,907. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.