Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.11. 198,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,015. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

