Brighton Jones LLC Sells 34,925 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,925 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avalara worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,245,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,782 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,264. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,971. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price target on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

