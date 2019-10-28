Brighton Jones LLC Sells 385 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after purchasing an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.82. 2,385,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

