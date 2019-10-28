Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 28,932.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 166.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,715 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cerner by 572.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,103,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after purchasing an additional 939,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,799,000 after purchasing an additional 719,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN opened at $66.43 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

