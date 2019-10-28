Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of BCO opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.49. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $93.81.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 307.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,483,000 after buying an additional 1,259,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brink’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,318,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,584,000 after buying an additional 104,677 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $78,269,000.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

