Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 545,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 390,937 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

