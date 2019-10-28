Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,706,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,841,000 after buying an additional 119,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,307 shares of company stock worth $10,793,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $107.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

