Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $345.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.01 and a 200-day moving average of $332.47. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.