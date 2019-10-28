Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

BRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. 1,938,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

