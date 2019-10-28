Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $76.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.94 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $22.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $408.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $473.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $699.74 million, with estimates ranging from $310.64 million to $912.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Pi Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.39.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

