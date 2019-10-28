Brokerages Anticipate Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). Blucora reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Blucora has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.17.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 190,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

