Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark set a $60.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $46,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,012.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,486 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.53. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.