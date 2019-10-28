Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 256.69% and a negative net margin of 3,450.84%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

