Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 112,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,721. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

