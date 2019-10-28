Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.91. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 77.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 237,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

