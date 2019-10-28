Brokerages Expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.16. Gain Capital posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 201,686 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,221,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 153.5% in the second quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP now owns 186,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 112,901 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCAP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 109,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,071. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

